Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) PT Lowered to €123.00

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from €128.00 ($130.61) to €123.00 ($125.51) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Kerry Group Price Performance
Shares of KRYAF opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.26. Kerry Group has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $131.96.
About Kerry Group
