Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) PT Lowered to €123.00

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from €128.00 ($130.61) to €123.00 ($125.51) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Kerry Group Price Performance

Shares of KRYAF opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.26. Kerry Group has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $131.96.

About Kerry Group

Featured Articles

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

