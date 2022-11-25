Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 4,350 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) received a GBX 4,350 ($51.44) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($56.76) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,550 ($53.80) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,950 ($46.71) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($39.61) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, set a GBX 3,300 ($39.02) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,169.33 ($49.30).

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,749 ($44.33) on Wednesday. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($38.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,110 ($48.60). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,687.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,700.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £85.38 billion and a PE ratio of 2,677.86.

Insider Activity

About Diageo

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,807 ($45.02) per share, for a total transaction of £8,261.19 ($9,768.46). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 673 shares of company stock worth $2,479,347.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.