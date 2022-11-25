Learning Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) PT Lowered to GBX 175 at Berenberg Bank

Learning Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:LTTHF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.36) to GBX 175 ($2.07) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Learning Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of Learning Technologies Group stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. Learning Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42.

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, GP Strategies, and Other segments.

