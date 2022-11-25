Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 62 at Barclays

Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 63 ($0.74) to GBX 62 ($0.73) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Old Mutual in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Old Mutual alerts:

Old Mutual Price Performance

Shares of ODMUF opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52. Old Mutual has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.70.

Old Mutual Company Profile

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Mutual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.