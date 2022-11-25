Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Now Covered by Analysts at Societe Generale

Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Nel ASA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nel ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nel ASA from 10.10 to 10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Nel ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nel ASA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Get Nel ASA alerts:

Nel ASA Stock Performance

NLLSF opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. Nel ASA has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33.

About Nel ASA

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nel ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nel ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.