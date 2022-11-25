Monadelphous Group (OTCMKTS:MOPHY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Monadelphous Group (OTCMKTS:MOPHY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MOPHY opened at 8.61 on Tuesday. Monadelphous Group has a 52-week low of 6.24 and a 52-week high of 8.66.

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to resources, energy, and infrastructure industries in Australia, Chile, Mongolia, China, Papua New Guinea, and internationally. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance and Industrial Services divisions.

