National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) PT Raised to C$149.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTIOF. CIBC upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.50.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF opened at $73.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.90. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $59.42 and a twelve month high of $83.82.

National Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.709 per share. This represents a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.