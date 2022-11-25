Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 131.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Carbon Streaming in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Carbon Streaming from C$10.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Carbon Streaming from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Carbon Streaming Stock Up 3.3 %

OTCMKTS:OFSTF opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. Carbon Streaming has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of -67.13.

Carbon Streaming Company Profile

Carbon Streaming ( OTCMKTS:OFSTF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carbon Streaming will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

