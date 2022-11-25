Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

NYSE:A opened at $155.35 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $162.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.99 and a 200 day moving average of $128.48.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,897,589.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at $24,897,589.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,326 shares of company stock valued at $26,474,537.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 9.6% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 722.2% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $359,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $3,401,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

