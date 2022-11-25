Inter Parfums, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a report released on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now forecasts that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

IPAR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Inter Parfums in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Inter Parfums to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $90.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.60. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $64.52 and a 12 month high of $108.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $195,411.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,870,000 after buying an additional 42,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,484,000 after buying an additional 43,380 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 894,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,373,000 after purchasing an additional 163,448 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 885,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 644,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

