Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Shares of A opened at $155.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.03. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $162.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.48. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total value of $20,046,499.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,691 shares in the company, valued at $40,597,409.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total value of $20,046,499.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,597,409.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,237.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,326 shares of company stock valued at $26,474,537.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $223,829,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $694,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,168 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,432,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,006 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 62.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,115,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,895,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

