Head to Head Comparison: KludeIn I Acquisition (NASDAQ:INKA) versus Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

KludeIn I Acquisition (NASDAQ:INKA) and Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for KludeIn I Acquisition and Marin Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KludeIn I Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KludeIn I Acquisition N/A -44.66% 3.10% Marin Software -87.88% -47.59% -37.95%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KludeIn I Acquisition N/A N/A -$410,000.00 N/A N/A Marin Software $24.42 million 0.77 -$12.94 million ($1.16) -1.01

KludeIn I Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marin Software.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.2% of KludeIn I Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Marin Software shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of KludeIn I Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Marin Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

KludeIn I Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marin Software has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KludeIn I Acquisition beats Marin Software on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KludeIn I Acquisition

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Berkeley, California.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

