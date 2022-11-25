Central Garden & Pet to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report issued on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas forecasts that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Central Garden & Pet’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.72. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

