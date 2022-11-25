Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) versus Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) Head to Head Survey

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) and Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Bluejay Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $44.39 billion 0.33 $2.15 billion $0.82 7.95 Bluejay Diagnostics N/A N/A -$3.49 million ($0.44) -1.67

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Bluejay Diagnostics. Bluejay Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

1.2% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 45.3% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Bluejay Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 4.17% 5.58% 2.32% Bluejay Diagnostics N/A -47.07% -43.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Bluejay Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0 5 4 0 2.44 Bluejay Diagnostics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus target price of $39.34, indicating a potential upside of 503.42%. Bluejay Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,259.06%. Given Bluejay Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bluejay Diagnostics is more favorable than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA.

Summary

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA beats Bluejay Diagnostics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. This segment provides dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, and related disposable products, as well as dialysis-related services. The Fresenius Kabi segment engages in the therapy and care of therapy and care ill patients. This segment offers IV drugs, including intravenously administered generic drugs for oncology, anesthetics, analgesics, anti-infectives, and critical care; parenteral and enteral nutrition products; infusion solutions and blood volume substitutes for infusion therapy; biosimilars, a biological medicine for autoimmune and oncology diseases; medical devices and disposal used to administer IV generic drugs, infusion therapies, and clinical nutrition products; and transfusion products for collection of blood components and corporeal therapies. The Fresenius Helios segment operates 90 hospitals, approximately 130 outpatient clinics, and 6 prevention centers in Germany; and 49 hospitals, 88 outpatient clinics, and approximately 300 risk prevention centers in Spain. This segment also provides services in the field of fertility treatments through 33 clinics and additional 39 sites across 10 countries on 3 continents. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and offers services for hospitals and other health care facilities. This segment provides project development, planning, and turnkey construction services, as well as maintenance, technical management, and operational management services. The company was formerly known as Fresenius SE and changed its name to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in January 2011. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc., a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components. The company also offers ALLEREYE diagnostic test, a POC device for the diagnosis of allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, it develops biomarkers for detection of other diseases such as hsTNT/I for myocardial injury and NT-proBNP for cardiac heart failure. It has a license and supply agreement with Toray Industries, Inc. for making and distributing the protein detection chips. Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

