Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $4.90 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Herc in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $4.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.53. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Herc’s current full-year earnings is $11.40 per share.

HRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

Herc Price Performance

HRI stock opened at $132.09 on Wednesday. Herc has a 1 year low of $83.43 and a 1 year high of $194.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.00.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.10). Herc had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $724,574.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,945,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,303,984.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 39,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total transaction of $5,279,703.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,975,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,691,238.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $724,574.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,945,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,303,984.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Herc

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Herc by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,108 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,151,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Herc by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,630,000 after purchasing an additional 261,276 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Herc by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 849,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,548,000 after buying an additional 226,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Herc by 546.1% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 711,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,169,000 after buying an additional 601,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

