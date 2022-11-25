Raymond James Cuts Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Price Target to $11.00

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Barings BDC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.
Barings BDC Price Performance
NYSE BBDC opened at $9.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.53 million, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.65. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.
Barings BDC Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings BDC
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the first quarter worth $160,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the first quarter worth $1,099,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the first quarter worth $266,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the first quarter worth $693,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Barings BDC Company Profile
Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
See Also
