Raymond James Cuts Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Price Target to $11.00

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Barings BDC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

NYSE BBDC opened at $9.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.53 million, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.65. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 331.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the first quarter worth $160,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the first quarter worth $1,099,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the first quarter worth $266,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the first quarter worth $693,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

