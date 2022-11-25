Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) PT Raised to $37.00 at Raymond James

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ROAD. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners Price Performance

Construction Partners stock opened at $27.57 on Monday. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average of $25.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.24, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $1,422,760.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,731 shares in the company, valued at $830,684.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $1,422,760.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,684.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $87,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,091 shares in the company, valued at $625,175.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.