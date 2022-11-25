FY2025 EPS Estimates for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $18.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $18.10. The consensus estimate for Reinsurance Group of America’s current full-year earnings is $14.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s FY2026 earnings at $20.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.80.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $141.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $148.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

