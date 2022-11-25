National Bank Financial Weighs in on Capstone Copper Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:CS)

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capstone Copper in a research report issued on Sunday, November 20th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Capstone Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.15.

Shares of TSE CS opened at C$4.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09. Capstone Copper has a 12 month low of C$2.25 and a 12 month high of C$7.79.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

