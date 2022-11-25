Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $7.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $910.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.23. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $16.44.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.55 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 49.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 30,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $271,770.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 790,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,952,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Sumo Logic news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 217,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,315.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 30,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $271,770.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 790,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,952,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,278 shares of company stock worth $753,797. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,441,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,311,000 after acquiring an additional 803,704 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,127,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,618 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,373,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,304,000 after acquiring an additional 45,479 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,670,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,999,000 after acquiring an additional 88,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

