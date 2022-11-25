goeasy Ltd. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $3.06 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of goeasy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 21st. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.07. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $14.46 per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GSY. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$202.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$164.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares set a C$175.00 price target on shares of goeasy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$191.29.

goeasy stock opened at C$122.53 on Wednesday. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$95.00 and a 52 week high of C$188.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$112.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$113.08. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 28.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31. The stock has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.39%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

