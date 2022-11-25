ConvaTec Group Plc to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:CNVVY)

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for ConvaTec Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNVVY. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 227 ($2.68) to GBX 235 ($2.78) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 225 ($2.66) to GBX 230 ($2.72) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.49) to GBX 290 ($3.43) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 275 ($3.25) to GBX 381 ($4.51) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.00.

Shares of CNVVY opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $12.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

