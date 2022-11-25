Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enel in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Enel’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Enel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Enel from €9.00 ($9.18) to €7.30 ($7.45) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enel from €9.75 ($9.95) to €8.50 ($8.67) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.30 ($5.41) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.73.

OTCMKTS:ENLAY opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09. Enel has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $8.18.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

