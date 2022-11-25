Analysts Set Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Price Target at $17.45

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

NYSE MPW opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55.77%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

