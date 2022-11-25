FY2024 EPS Estimates for Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Increased by Analyst

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Bank Hapoalim B.M. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now expects that the bank will earn $7.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.67. The consensus estimate for Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share.

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKHYY opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average is $46.71.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.