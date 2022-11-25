Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives $90.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.57.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CROX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $874,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $935,543.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 154,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,769,946.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $874,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,939 shares of company stock worth $3,763,350. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Crocs Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CROX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,247,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $401,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,482 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 295.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,717,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,455 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 403,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,722,000 after acquiring an additional 288,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after acquiring an additional 247,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth $11,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $96.63 on Tuesday. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $173.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Stories

