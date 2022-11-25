Brokerages Set Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Price Target at $59.08

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRC. Mizuho decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Trading Down 0.8 %

Kilroy Realty Increases Dividend

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.92%.

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.