Brokerages Set New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Price Target at $3.82

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.82.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NYMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jonestrading lowered their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a current ratio of 11.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -56.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,414,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,810,000 after purchasing an additional 664,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,724,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,085,000 after buying an additional 245,757 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,344,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,565,000 after buying an additional 230,928 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 26.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,009,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after buying an additional 1,259,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,087,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after buying an additional 142,372 shares during the last quarter. 54.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

