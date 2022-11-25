Analysts Set WPP plc (LON:WPP) PT at GBX 1,139.14

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,139.14 ($13.47).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPP shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 900 ($10.64) to GBX 850 ($10.05) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 915 ($10.82) to GBX 864 ($10.22) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,290 ($15.25) to GBX 1,210 ($14.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,370 ($16.20) to GBX 1,100 ($13.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Stock Performance

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 873.20 ($10.33) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £9.44 billion and a PE ratio of 1,587.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 787.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 822.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 713 ($8.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,231.50 ($14.56).

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.