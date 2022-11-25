B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Receives GBX 496.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 496.75 ($5.87).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BME shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered B&M European Value Retail to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 440 ($5.20) to GBX 300 ($3.55) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 395 ($4.67) to GBX 415 ($4.91) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.62) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 412 ($4.87) to GBX 414 ($4.90) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

BME stock opened at GBX 410.90 ($4.86) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.12 billion and a PE ratio of 1,053.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 338.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 377.41. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 289 ($3.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 651.40 ($7.70).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

