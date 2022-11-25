Analysts Set Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Price Target at $10.95

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.95.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Nexi from €10.50 ($10.71) to €11.25 ($11.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nexi from €13.00 ($13.27) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Nexi stock opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. Nexi has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $16.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.77.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

