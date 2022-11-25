Reviewing Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNVD) & Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS)

Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNVD – Get Rating) and Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Superior Energy Services and Aris Water Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Superior Energy Services alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Energy Services $2.13 billion 0.00 -$858.11 million ($9.00) N/A Aris Water Solutions $229.25 million 4.02 -$9.22 million N/A N/A

Aris Water Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Superior Energy Services.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Aris Water Solutions 0 1 6 0 2.86

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Superior Energy Services and Aris Water Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Aris Water Solutions has a consensus target price of $20.20, indicating a potential upside of 25.62%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Superior Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.4% of Aris Water Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Superior Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Aris Water Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Energy Services and Aris Water Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Energy Services -48.56% -73.42% -7.25% Aris Water Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Aris Water Solutions beats Superior Energy Services on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Superior Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Superior Energy Services, Inc. engages in the provision of oilfield services and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Drilling Products & Services, Onshore Completion & Workover Services, Production Services and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment provides downhole drilling tools and surface rentals. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping, fluid management and workover services. The Production Services segment gives intervention services. The Technical Solutions segment involves in the products and services that address customer-specific needs with applications, which typically require engineering, manufacturing or project planning. The company was founded by Terence E. Hall in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Aris Water Solutions

(Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.