Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives $197.31 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.31.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MAA stock opened at $161.32 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $141.13 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.39 and its 200 day moving average is $167.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 92.25%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

