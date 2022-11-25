ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Receives C$56.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$56.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares raised their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Stock Performance

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at C$43.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.78. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1-year low of C$30.60 and a 1-year high of C$53.65. The company has a market cap of C$4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.77.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

