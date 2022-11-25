Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives $707.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $707.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on DNNGY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Redburn Partners raised Ørsted A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised Ørsted A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ørsted A/S from 610.00 to 500.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 850.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Ørsted A/S Trading Up 0.5 %

DNNGY opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.90. Ørsted A/S has a 52-week low of $24.89 and a 52-week high of $45.75.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

