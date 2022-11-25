Credit Suisse Group Cuts Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Price Target to $18.00

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2022

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYAGet Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AFYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Afya from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Afya from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Afya Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Afya has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $121.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.45 million. Afya had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Analysts forecast that Afya will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Afya

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Afya during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,949,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Afya in the second quarter worth $6,759,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Afya by 153.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 740,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after purchasing an additional 448,351 shares during the last quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. increased its stake in Afya by 293.4% during the first quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 556,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 414,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Afya by 131.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 712,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 404,592 shares during the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.