Credit Suisse Group Cuts Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Price Target to $18.00

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AFYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Afya from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Afya from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Get Afya alerts:

Afya Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Afya has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Afya

Afya ( NASDAQ:AFYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $121.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.45 million. Afya had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Analysts forecast that Afya will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Afya during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,949,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Afya in the second quarter worth $6,759,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Afya by 153.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 740,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after purchasing an additional 448,351 shares during the last quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. increased its stake in Afya by 293.4% during the first quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 556,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 414,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Afya by 131.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 712,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 404,592 shares during the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.