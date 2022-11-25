DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Receives $215.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DNBBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DNB Bank ASA from €247.00 ($252.04) to €241.00 ($245.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Nordea Equity Research upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 167.00 to 161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

DNB Bank ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DNBBY opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. DNB Bank ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

