FY2023 EPS Estimates for Tokyo Electron Limited Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tokyo Electron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will earn $4.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.19. The consensus estimate for Tokyo Electron’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tokyo Electron’s FY2024 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Tokyo Electron from 15,000.00 to 40,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Tokyo Electron stock opened at $81.68 on Wednesday. Tokyo Electron has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $149.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems for use in the semiconductor manufacturing process.

