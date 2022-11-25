Brokers Offer Predictions for Barrick Gold Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a report released on Sunday, November 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.68 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.

ABX has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.13.

ABX stock opened at C$21.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$20.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.09. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$17.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.50.

In other Barrick Gold news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow acquired 110,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$2,276,655.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,941,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$122,951,945.76. In other news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow bought 110,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,276,655.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,941,200 shares in the company, valued at C$122,951,945.76. Also, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer bought 10,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$20.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,269.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$932,735.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 34.51%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

