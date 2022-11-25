FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Decreased by Analyst

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Hess in a research report issued on Sunday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $8.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.83. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $7.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hess’ FY2024 earnings at $8.89 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HES. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.38.

Shares of HES stock opened at $144.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.04. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.60. Hess has a 12 month low of $68.32 and a 12 month high of $149.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Hess by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 563.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Hess in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Hess by 18.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

