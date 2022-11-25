Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Cut by Analyst

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Symbotic in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Symbotic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Get Symbotic alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SYM. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Symbotic from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.

Symbotic Trading Up 13.5 %

Shares of SYM opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63. Symbotic has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $28.48.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 558.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SB Global Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Symbotic in the second quarter worth $219,400,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Symbotic by 458.4% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,828 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Symbotic by 2.6% in the third quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 754,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 19,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Symbotic by 325.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 130,213 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the third quarter worth about $1,523,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.