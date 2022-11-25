Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Cut by Analyst

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Symbotic in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Symbotic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SYM. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Symbotic from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.
Symbotic Trading Up 13.5 %
Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 558.47%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SB Global Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Symbotic in the second quarter worth $219,400,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Symbotic by 458.4% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,828 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Symbotic by 2.6% in the third quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 754,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 19,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Symbotic by 325.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 130,213 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the third quarter worth about $1,523,000.
Symbotic Company Profile
Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.
