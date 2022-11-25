Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Dominion Energy, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dominion Energy in a research report issued on Monday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.38. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dominion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on D. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

D opened at $61.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average of $76.46. The company has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $57.95 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,302,000 after buying an additional 130,836 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 335,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,631,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.70%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

