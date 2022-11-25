Analysts Set DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) PT at $10.75

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

NYSE:DRH opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.64. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $11.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,970,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,603,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,681,000 after acquiring an additional 64,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,319,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,353,000 after buying an additional 958,454 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,318,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,928,000 after buying an additional 853,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,591,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,523,000 after buying an additional 84,084 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

