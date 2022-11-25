Brokerages Set Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Price Target at $52.14

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.14.

A number of research analysts have commented on G shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Insider Activity

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $32,769.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,536.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $122,635.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,505 shares in the company, valued at $884,941.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $32,769.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,536.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,416 shares of company stock worth $5,549,705. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

Genpact Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 28.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Genpact during the third quarter worth $9,826,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Genpact by 10.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Genpact by 4.9% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,720,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,079,000 after acquiring an additional 126,168 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Genpact by 2.9% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Genpact stock opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.97. Genpact has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.09%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Stories

