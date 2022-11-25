Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives $18.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on XHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Xenia Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 327,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 25,161 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 142,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.9 %

XHR opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -754.62 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.34). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $240.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,999.00%.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Further Reading

