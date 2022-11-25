Analysts Set Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Target Price at $65.29

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.29.
SON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products
In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $38,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products
Sonoco Products Stock Performance
NYSE:SON opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.86.
Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sonoco Products Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 44.55%.
About Sonoco Products
Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sonoco Products (SON)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.