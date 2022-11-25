Analysts Set Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Target Price at $65.29

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.29.

SON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $38,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 80.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SON opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.86.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 44.55%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

