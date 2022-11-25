Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.86.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

ZM stock opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $235.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of -0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 27.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $5,116,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 383,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,244,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.