Mizuho Trims Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Target Price to $100.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZM. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zoom Video Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.86.

ZM opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.51 and a 200 day moving average of $93.54. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $235.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of -0.29.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

