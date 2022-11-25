ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Lowered to $36.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZI. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.65.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 61.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $216,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,357,470.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $216,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,357,470.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $618,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,055,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,537,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,140 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

