Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Future (LON:FUTR)

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($29.56) target price on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Future from GBX 2,500 ($29.56) to GBX 1,975 ($23.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Future from GBX 3,253 ($38.47) to GBX 2,852 ($33.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,995.40 ($35.42).

FUTR stock opened at GBX 1,575 ($18.62) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,282.61. Future has a 52 week low of GBX 1,114.25 ($13.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,940 ($46.59). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,367.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,637.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31.

In related news, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand acquired 7,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,387 ($16.40) per share, for a total transaction of £99,004.06 ($117,067.59).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

